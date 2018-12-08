AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main break in Amherst this morning caused several residences nearby to flood.
The Amherst Police Department reports they were first called to the scene at about 8 a.m.
This was for the area of Carriage Lane near the corner of Pomeroy Lane.
Lt. Brian Johnson tells Western Mass News the water main break was located on Carriage Lane.
He also explained that some residences on the street experienced flooding due to the water main break..describing it as 'significant water in the basements.'
When Western Mass News arrived we could see DPW crews working and the Amherst Fire Department on scene as well.
Water has been shut down on that street.
No word yet on when the repair work will be completed.
