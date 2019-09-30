HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A section of street is shut down in Holyoke in the area of Oxford and Marlboro Roads due to a water main break.
This according to the Holyoke Fire Department.
Captain Kevin Cazagnac tells Western Mass News fire crews came across the situation in their travels today.
"Fire engine ran into the water break," Cazagnac explained to us.
This was at around noon time Monday.
Once firefighters saw the break, they shut down the street while they waited for the Water Department to arrive.
The Water Department tells us they have been called to the scene.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way.
As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update.
Stay with Western Mass News for the latest.
