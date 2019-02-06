SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main break in Southwick has kept crews busy for hours Wednesday afternoon.
The area of 48 North Longyard Road is down to one lane of traffic, and at some point it could be closed entirely once crews dig into the ground.
"They are not sure of the extent of the damage under the road," said Southwick K9 Officer Michael Wescott.
According to the Southwick DPW, it could take between four and five hours to fix.
Police are advising that drivers find an alternative route, or to take caution in the area especially since temps are expected to fall tonight and it could be icy.
The Southwick DPW told Western Mass News fluctuating temperatures could be a cause, but they don't know exactly why it happened until they start repairs.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
