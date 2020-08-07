SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield has had another water main break this week, this time in the area of Taylor and Dwight Streets.
The Springfield Police Department tells us they were notified about the break at around 12:40 p.m. Friday.
Captain Richard told Western Mass News they closed off sections of the road so crews can work on repairs.
He said that the water was shut off.
This is the second time this week the city has experienced a water main break, the first was a significant break on a pipe that was 113 years old.
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission says the break Friday was on a 10 inch main, dating back to 1918.
"We closed it down really quick, isolated it very quickly. No customers without water right now," representative, Jaimye Bartak told us.
She says that the section of Taylor Street between Dwight Street and Kaynor Street is expected to be closed 'through at least next week, if not a little bite longer.'
People are asked to avoid the area so crews can work to restore the street as quickly as possible.
