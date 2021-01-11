WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield Department of Public Works responded to a water main break Monday night.
Crews are working to repair a water main break on Labelle Street according to Mayor Will Reichelt.
Reichelt said DPW crews are working to repair it.
Connecticut Street is currently without water. Reichelt said the water should be restored by early Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.