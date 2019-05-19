WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of Pontoosic Road in Westfield is back open today following a water main break yesterday.
We're told crews in Westfield are continuing to look into what caused a water main break.
One person was displaced and police told us the water main break caused 'major' damage to the roadway.
It happened before 9 a.m. Saturday.
A portion of Pontoosic Road was shut down for hours as a result. Police diverting traffic down Crescent Circle to Canal Drive then onto Shaker Road.
The water main break occurred in the area of #19 Pontoosic Rd.
"Road is caving in," Lt. Pitoniak explained to us.
He said the water from the break went under the home located at that address. No word if it flooded the house, however Lt. Pitoniak confirms the homeowner did have to leave.
"Hopefully it didn't undermine the home's foundation," he told us.
Water was shut off in the area for most of the afternoon.
Yesterday efforts were being made to try and determine if the pipe belonged to West Springfield or Westfield.
We're told repairs may take some time.
Western Mass News will update this story as more information emerges. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.