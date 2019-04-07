NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news out of Northampton this morning. Police have shut down Riverside Drive due to a water main break.
We're being told the break happened near the high school.
Officer Raptelsdorfer with the Northampton Police Department confirms the DPW has been called in to the scene.
The water main break is in the area of Riverside Drive and Nutting Avenue.
Northampton police tell Western Mass News DPW crews arrived just before 6 a.m. Sunday and they are expected to be at the scene most of the day.
As a result of the water main break, Elm Street is closed from Nutting Ave. to Riverside.
No word yet on if there are any homes or businesses effected by this.
The area is expected to be blocked off to traffic for a number of hours today, police telling us it will last 'most of the day.'
Western Mass News has a crew on the scene this morning.
Watch ABC40 starting at 9AM for all the latest details. We will keep you updated both on-air and online as we learn more.
