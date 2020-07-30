HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main break is affecting service to some customers in Holyoke today in the area of Mountain View Drive.
Dave Conti, Manager at Holyoke Water Works tells us they were first notified about the break this morning.
"Leak at the connection point or on the service that feeds one of the properties on Northampton St.," Conti explained.
He told Western Mass News it was not a significant water main breaking, impacting 'just a few' customers.
"We believe water service should be restored by the end of the day for anyone affected by the shutdown...could be repaired within the next couple of hours," Conti noted.
A resident did reach out to Western Mass News reporting they lost water service around 11:10 a.m. Thursday.
A crew with Holyoke Water Works is on Northampton Street to find the leak and make repairs.
