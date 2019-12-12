LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main break has been reported in Longmeadow in the area of Laurel Street and Hopkins Place.
The Longmeadow DPW tells Western Mass News they were first notified about the break around 9 a.m. Thursday.
"(We're) trying to isolate the area now, crews are out there to isolate and get the water shut down before we start digging," says DPW Assistant Director, Peter Thurber.
He says as of 10:30 a.m. they have not received any calls of anyone losing water pressure, but they will notify residents about their water service as necessary.
Our crew on scene says a section of Hopkins Place is shut down.
"Water main is off to the curbside off the road," Thurber explains.
DPW crews are salting the road as a precaution.
No word yet when the break will be repaired or what time the road will be fully open again.
As soon as additional details come into our newsroom we will update this story.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at Noon on ABC40 for the latest details.
