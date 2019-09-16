HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Holyoke is reporting a construction company struck a water main this morning on George Street, ultimately leaving several streets without water.
We're told because of the damaged caused, the water main was shut down to prevent 'extensive roadway and property damage.'
The construction company was reportedly installing a catch basin when the water main was struck.
Holyoke City Hall posting the following to their Facebook page Monday afternoon around 1:40 p.m.:
"Water service to a number of homes on George, Vadnais and Jefferson Streets are currently without water. The contractor is in the process of making the necessary repairs to restore water service to the area. Water service is expected to be off for most of the day."
We're being told the water break is causing temporary discoloration in the water 'which may not be aesthetically pleasing for use'...
"But is not a public health threat," the city says.
They says Water Works personnel are on site assisting the contractor with the repairs.
"Water Works personnel will be flushing the water pipes overnight if necessary to provide clear water to the neighborhood. In general water customers in the area do not have to take any special precautions," the city reports.
If you have any questions about this situation, please call Holyoke Water Works at 413-536-0262.
