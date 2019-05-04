SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eight customers affected by a water pipe break on Adams Street in Springfield Saturday evening.
Jaimye Bartak, Communications Manager of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission confirms they were notified of a water pipe break at 7:30 p.m.
Springfield police were directing traffic around the water damage, but have no closed the street until repairs have finished.
The water pipe will be fixed around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
There is currently no further information as what cause the pipe to break.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
