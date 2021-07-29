GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews remain on-scene of a water main break in Greenfield.
Greenfield Fire Department officials said Thursday morning that the break in the area of Arch Street caused low or no water pressure for the city for a time, but full pressure has since been restored.
They noted that the water pressure issue is also impacted the department's hydrant system. Additional tankers from surrounding towns were brought in to cover the city as a precaution, but those departments have been released.
Greenfield Public Library also announced that they are closed for the day because of the water main break.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
