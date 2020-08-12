(WGGB/WSHM) -- Sending your child to school or keeping them home is just one of the stressful decisions parents are facing right now.
How do you deal with that stress and work through it?
"I feel like there's no good answer," said Melanie Wilk of Chicopee.
It's a thought on the minds of parents across western Massachusetts.
"Well, one of the big concerns that parents are having right now is deciding what to do. A lot of parents have a choice. They can do virtual learning at home, they can homeschool their kids...This choice is something that parents have never faced before and it is so overwhelming and it feels like the weight of the world on their shoulders," said Julia Edelstein, editor-in-chief of Parents magazine.
Edelstein told Western Mass News that parents feel like they are going to make the wrong choice, endangering their children, but she said it's not fair for parents to put that kind of pressure on themselves.
"There’s no great option but there’s also no wrong option. So i think one thing parents really have to do is make their decision have peace with it and not feel guilty about it and they are going to have uncertainties," Edelstein added.
Melanie Wilk of Chicopee said she is trying to stay positive.
"I know they're ready to get back and see their friends and I know their school is doing their best to keep them safe, so I have to trust in that, I guess," Wilk said.
Christina Carpenter of Charlton added, "My only concern is academically, I worry about him falling him behind, but also socially and emotionally this has been hard on him.
Carpenter said her son has struggled with being kept away from friends... Something parents magazine says is another stress factor.
"Our research is showing that parents are equally concerned about safety as they are about the emotional health of their kid and obviously, that’s why parents are wanting to send their kids back because they’ve seen a negative emotional impact, that’s why the American Academy of Pediatrics came out and said in person learning is what’s best for kids," Edelstein explained.
So how do you deal with this stress?
"Keep in mind that you could always change your mind later, that our motto at Parents magazine right now is plan one day at a time. You may change your mind in January and most of the school plans are flexible that way that you can opt-our of in person or opt back in. We’ve been saying is we head into the school year control what you can control them and try not to worry about the elements you can’t control," Edelstein noted.
Edelstein added that now is the time to have conversations with your kids about why things are changing, whether they are going to be remote or in school. She also said to talk with the young kids about being away from their parents for a long period of time - something they might not be used to anymore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.