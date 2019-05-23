SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's basically summertime now, or at least the unofficial start to it, after that spring it's time to let it all go.
And from the roads to the sky, Massachusetts and really all of New England will see more people than usual this Memorial Day.
Close to a million will be driving, more than 80 thousand will be flying, according to the Pioneer Valley Triple A.
The numbers increase more every year.
So some time should be given at airports along with on the roads.
Some areas that are likely to see some backups are the interchanges, like I-84 off the pike, or 95.
The bridges on Cape Cod are infamous for that too.
Peak travel here in Mass are between 3:45 to 5:45 in the afternoon.
