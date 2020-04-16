SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The coronavirus has caused economic turmoil for Americans across the country as millions more file for unemployment.
The coronavirus outbreak is changing plans for millions of students whether they’re planning ahead for college or re-enrolling for the next semester.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how to budget the funds needed without dipping into a savings account.
“With interest rates falling, you look into refinancing any loans you've got -- mortgage loan, car loans, you name it,” said Karl Petrick, an economics professor at Western New England University.
Petrick told Western Mass News over FaceTime that those who are trying to save for college but are struggling financially can look to where they can refinance to save some cash, including those student loans.
“The government has been very quick to act on the federal student loans,” he said.
The federal government announced interest will not accrue and payments will not be due for a period of six months on federal student loans, but if those who can make a payment, should do so, Petrick recommended.
“You're actually paying down principal which lowers your payments over time than just paying interest,” he said.
Those who have private loans should check to see what relief their lender is offering.
“So many loans are owned by the U.S. Department of Education. Private lenders have to follow suit in some way shape or form,” he said.
For future students looking to take out money, now is a good time.
“That lower interest rate will benefit students taking out new loans,” Petrick said.
For those wondering where to put their money, Petrick suggests a way to invest in the child's education plan.
“The Massachusetts UFund plan is actually a very highly rated one,” he said.
Every state has what’s called a 529 plan, and Petrick said Massachusetts has one of the best.
“You get an income tax deduction based on any contribution you make into that account,” he said.
This caps out every year at $2,000.
“That money then accrues with interest,” he said.
There is an income tax deduction based on those contributions, and Petrick's recommendation is to take the $500 received through the stimulus check for the child and put it into that account, or start small.
“If you just put it in a savings account, $5 a week, you'll end up with $260 a year plus interest,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.