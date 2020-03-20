(WGGB/WSHM) -- With students of all ages temporarily out of school to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, many parents have been reaching out to Western Mass News asking for suggestions to help survive home schooling.

“A parent is every child’s first teacher,” said Abby Forcier, a learning specialist with Realized Learning.

With students across Massachusetts temporarily out of school to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, many parents are taking on new roles and are trying to educate their kids from home.

Forcier told Western Mass News that since many parents are also working from home, it can be overwhelming for them to figure out how to become teachers as well.

“It’s really easy to do games with basics. I think a lot of parents are feeling like ‘How do I keep up? What do I teach them for new content?’ but you can go back to basic things like math facts, reading fluency, sight words. Those are easy things to develop games for,” Forcier explained.

Forcier offers three points of advice: have a routine, keep it simple, and make it fun.

“If your kid knows they can get out of reading at 10 a.m., it’s going to fall apart, so be strict with it. Don’t have your kid sitting for more than 45 minutes at a time and have that routine,” Forcier explained.

Forcier said Go Fish and the Memory game are fun ways to get kids to remember sight words or basic math facts.

“Have five times six and the other card 30. That’s your matches for Go Fish,” Forcier said.

No matter the age of your children, Forcier said one of the best ways to get kids to read while having fun is to go online and find a play script.

“It’s great for reading fluency of kids of all ages, but it’s also fun because you practice reading, you can do it with different voices, and then it’s fun and silly because you can use props around the house, and act out your part and even older kids, who see it as elementary, do get into it and get silly and have fun with it,” Forcier said.

On top of the games that can be made at home, she said there are great resources online for games of all subjects, but one of the most important elements to surviving home schooling, Forcier said, is to make sure you’re not cooped up inside all day.

“Go outside. If you aren’t near an outdoor area, drive to a state park and go get some fresh air. It’s so important for kids to be outside,” Forcier noted.

