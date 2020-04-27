SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While working from home may seem like a break from the office, it’s proving more stressful for many.
“This is week number six of all of us working from home. It’s definitely an adjustment for everybody,” said Alane Burgess, director of the Bestlife outpatient clinic at the Mental Health Association (MHA).
Like many, Burgess is currently working from home.
“There are some days that are better than others. Trying to figure out all the dynamics of how to balance your work life, your personal life…A lot of what we’re finding is that the majority of us seem to feel like we’re working a lot more from home,” Burgess explained.
Speaking from experience, Burgess said her work days are actually longer than normal.
“I’ve definitely found myself doing longer workdays, but I’ve also found myself catching myself when I’m doing that and trying to balance my week, so that I don’t have to make myself do nine, ten hour days every day of the week,” Burgess noted.
It’s advice Burgess is trying to pass to many of her clients, who are also struggling to find a work-life balance.
“We definitely have a lot of people struggling with finding a way to balance,” Burgess said.
Burgess told Western Mass News that if you're experiencing something similar, communicating those feelings with your employer is vital to reduce stress.
“I would highly recommend that they have a conversation with their supervisor or employer about how they’re feeling…so if they are feeling that there are extra demands are being placed on them for work or you’re feeling tired, but they definitely have those conversations with their employers about how they are feeling,” Burgess said.
Through open communication, you might even be able to work out alternative hours that are more conducive to our current situation.
“Some folks I work with are doing traditional hours, so 8 to 5 or 8 to 4. They’re actually flexing their time to make it more balanced with other obligations they have at home. Some might do split shifts or extended hours on another day,” Burgess explained.
She said that even if that’s not an option for your job, make sure you are still making time for yourself throughout the day and not skipping breaks will do wonders for your mental health.
“Just continue to make a point every single day to take time for yourself, so whether that’s first thing in the morning or right before you start your day or taking a 30 minute lunch breaks...allow yourself to go do something good for yourself and for your family,” Burgess noted.
