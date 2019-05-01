SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 'Crepey' skin on the neck, chest, arms, and legs become more prevalent after weight loss and aging.
Restoring the skin's youthful appearance is difficult, but it may be done with proper hydration.
Laurie Circosta, aesthetic manager the spa at New England Dermatology explains the real reason behind wrinkled skin.
"It's lack of hydration," Circosta said.
The wrinkled skin is often referred to as crepey.
"Most women have an issue with their arms or their legs and once it's there it's tough to get rid of," Circosta said.
But could there be hope? You might've seen crepe erase on TV or social media claiming to improve that crinkly texture.
"There's a lot of shea butter oils in it," Circosta explained.
Circosta said the key to reducing dimply skin is hydration and exfoliation,
which the ingredients have provided.
"There's some fruit acid in it which is also considered a glycolic acid," Circosta noted.
Glycolic acid, lactic acid, and hyaluronic acid all have shown to help hold hydration.
"Using any type of a hydration moisturizer you're going to have to do it multiple times a day 2 or 3 times a day," Circosta said.
A price point of $50 to $100 dollars it's a habit that could get expensive since the results are only temporary and won't last unless the hydration is continued.
"The best thing to do for dimply legs or arms is to work them out physically," Circosta explained.
So the overall verdict is that this product could work you but most importantly you'd want to add hydration and exfoliation to your everyday skincare routine whether it be through this product or another to improve the skin's appearance.
