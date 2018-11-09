EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was concerning news for parents this week after hearing about the arrests of three men, accused of sexually enticing an 11-year-old East Longmeadow boy through a dating app.
Technology is constantly changing and parents are busy so sometimes, it's hard to keep up, but there are some pro-active things you can do to make sure your child is safe.
Stan Prager of GoGeeks in East Longmeadow said that it's important for parents to be involved with what kids are doing on their phones, but understands that may not always be easy.
That's why Prager suggests parents implement parental controls in the phone's settings - a feature that can be done on both Apple and Android phones.
He also told Western Mass News that you can block certain apps.
In the case with this East Longmeadow boy, police said that the three men spoke to him through the app Hornet.
The boy's parents alerted police when they found the communications on the boy's phone.
Prager said that while you want to keep your kids safe, you also want to avoid creating any animosity.
"You also want to make sure that you're not panicking or overreacting because if you do that, you're only going to create problems with your child that you don't necessarily need to have, so take a deep breath, know what's going on and don't overreact," Prager explained.
Prager reminds parents that dating apps are typically for people 18 and over.
If you have any concerns about the apps your child is downloading, you can also change the app store password so that only you know it.
