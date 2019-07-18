SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people are bracing for the heat by getting their wallets ready to pay a lot more when it comes to their electricity bill.
However, as we found out Thursday, there are some new tech and old school ways out there to help you not only save, but perhaps even get money back.
It's coming! Heat and humidity are marching towards western Massachusetts.
If the thought of your energy bill is giving you the chills, Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress said, "There are a lot of really good high tech and low tech ways to save on your energy bill."
Ress told Western Mass News that a pilot program called "Eversource Residential Demand Response" could help you save. The catch: you have to have a smart thermostat and give permission for that thermostat to be adjusted remotely during peak usage time, generally between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
"It allows the company to turn your thermostat up just a couple of degrees during those peak hours and you won't feel it, but you'll feel it in your bottom line," Ress explained.
Eversource said it's working with about a dozen companies like Nest.
As for low tech ways to save, Ress said small things really matter, like don't do what we all do and stand there with the fridge open.
Also, do what your grandmother did and close the curtains when you're not home.
"For instance, you go to where the sun beats into those windows, draw the blinds. Do that in the morning and you will be amazed at how much cooler the room is going to feel," Ress said.
Using that stove can also make your air conditioner work harder.
"You don't also want to be cooking a lot indoors because that can also build up the heat. Maybe try using the microwave or slow cooker," Ress added.
Those incandescent bulbs, Ress said, really do throw off a lot of heat. Go for LED, clean vents, and seal up those windows and cracks.
"If you're running an A/C and you're house isn't sealed tight, what’s happening is that cool air is also being drawn out of your home," Ress noted.
Fans, Ress said, are great, but do nothing when you're not home, so leave them off to save a little more on your monthly bill.
CLICK HERE to find out if your smart thermostat company is part of the program or CLICK HERE for more energy saving tips.
