EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The newest social media craze this week is people changing how they look in pictures.
You can make yourself look younger or, a more popular feature, much, much older.
Before you use it, be aware, this app doesn't operate like others.
One cyber expert tells us there are ways to protect your privacy.
"Because it's a Russian app, there's a feeling that we're kind of opening the door to them to steal our data," Stan Prager of Go Geeks tells us.
Uneasiness over the Russian interferance in the 2016 election is reigniting, now in the form of concerns over this FaceApp's country of origin.
Prominent lawmakers are calling for investigations into FaceApp to determine if the Russian company that developed it could be in cahoots with the Russian government.
"This company is co-opted by the Russian government, which it may well be. Who knows? They could very well be gathering data on millions and millions of Americans, who are using this app, because it's so popular," continued Prager.
Unlike other apps where they ask for access to your photos on your phone, this app takes those photos and uploads them to their servers in order to give your face the makeover that's becoming so popular.
Stan Prager of Go Geeks in East Longmeadow says it does have a workaround that allows you to remove photos from their servers.
"You could write on their privacy and say, 'Please remove my picture from your server' and they promise they will remove it," stated Prager.
With no way to be sure of that, the best way to protect your privacy is limit how much you use the app, as well as the other social media platforms you connect it to.
One way to upload the pictures the app edits for you is to take a screenshot of it, save it to your phone, and upload it from your Pictures app.
This creates a separation between FaceApp and your social media, since it's not uploading directly from app to app.
