WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many families are now spending more time than ever with their furry friends during this ‘stay-at-home’ advisory.
While the pet salons are closed, groomers are encouraging pet owners to help keep their dogs healthy and clean.
Pet grooming services are shut down because in Massachusetts as they are considered a non-essential business.
However, Whitney Stevens from Groomtastic Pet Salon in Westfield told Western Mass News that grooming your dog is essential to their well-being.
“It’s different for every grooming shop, but dogs need to be groomed. They have skin issues and health issues,” Stevens said.
Since Stevens had to close up shop, she has resorted to her Facebook page, making videos showing clients how to properly take care of their dogs.
“I did a bunch of videos on my Groomtastic page and I was basically showing my clients how to bathe their dogs, dry their dogs. I went over brushing and dematting,” Stevens added.
Stevens even suggests products you can buy.
“They can buy a greyhound comb, a slicker brush, which is really, really important and I posted them all on my page and so I’m hoping people will take my advice and buy these supplies and take care of these puppers at home. I also posted links to get dematting spray is $8.60,” Stevens explained.
Of course, keeping your dogs smelling nice is important, but Stevens said one of the most important things is cutting your dog’s nails.
“So for doing nailsm the best thing you want to do is a proper hold for the dog. Make sure they feel comforted, holding it correctly, and if you’re going to do the nails at home, just take a little bit off at a time. That is still going to be helpful when the dog goes back to the groomer,” Stevens said.
Although there are plenty of things you can do at home for the dog or dogs in your life, there is one thing you want to hold off on.
“One thing I do not recommend is do not give your dog a haircut because that makes it worse for us when the dog comes back,” Stevens said.
For more tips and tricks on how to take care of your pets at home, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.