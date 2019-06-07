CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Country singer Granger Smith and his wife shared heartbreaking news this week.
A rep for the country star confirmed to People Magazine that their three year old son, River, died in a drowning accident at home.
Sadly, this is not the first family to lose a child from such a tragic incident and with many around western Massachusetts planning to take advantage of the nice weather this weekend, there are ways your pool can be both fun and safe.
With pool season upon us, it’s a good time for parents to take precautions when it comes to water safety.
"It's very easy for children to get excited wanting to go in the water," said Diane Hieronymus with Teddy Bear Pools.
Hieronymus told Western Mass News that it's a concern they hear often.
"Many people are very concerned about pool safety with young children," Hieronymus said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, children between the ages of one and four have the highest drowning rates with most of them occurring in at-home swimming pools, but there are steps you can take to protect your family
"Have a fence around an in-ground pool or a flip up ladder by an above-ground pool," Hieronymus explained.
Both Massachusetts and Connecticut have fence requirements for pools, but not all states do, so it's important all safety measures be taken, like adding self-latching gates or flip-up pool ladders.
"The steps are hidden, so there's no chance a child could possibly get on to the ladder by themselves," Hieronymus noted.
Pool alarms are also a smart buy to bring you peace of mind if you're not nearby
"Once something of significant weight hits the pool, the alarm will sound and there's typically a device in the house as well," Hieronymus said.
However, that's something Hieronymous said should never happen.
"As long as they're used safely and you keep an eye on the children, you can have hours and hours of fun," Hieronymus said.
Also important, swimming lessons, as well as first aid and CPR classes.
