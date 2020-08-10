(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your School Authority and we're helping you prepare for your child's return to school.
We're getting answers from the experts at Parents Magazine to see what you can do now to make the return to class a little easier.
“Every time their school sends an email, we make sure to update them on what’s going on,” said Melanie Wilk of Chicopee.
Parents across western Massachusetts are all looking for answers.
“Their school is trying to keep us updated about how they’re setting up,” Wilk added.
Julia Dennison, executive editor for Parents.com, added, “So the challenge is i don’t think there is any one right answer.”
Dennison told Western Mass News that there's some things to consider now before sending children back-to-school.
“Make sure that your children are staying up on their vaccines before they go into the school. That is a must…Make sure you are role-playing handwashing and mask wearing with your kids,” Dennison explained.
Wilk said that is something she works on with her two kids.
“Prepare them that they going to be wearing masks for a lot of the days. We practice with that when we go places, so we have wear masks. They’re super good about counting to 20 when they wash their hands, so they’re good with that,” Wilk explained.
Dennison said be sure to communicate with your district about what in person learning will look like.
“Find out what happens if a child comes down with a fever. What is their plan? What are the plans to protect teachers? What are their plans to protect children?...Ask them what kind of masks they want the kids to be wearing because there is some chatter and we’ve been hearing about some schools worrying that if one kid has a cool mask and another kid doesn’t, are they going to feel left out? Will they want to trade masks? You can only imagine what could start to go on when it comes to masks in schools,” Dennison noted.
As for some other supplies to have ready, Dennison said, “You’re obviously going to want those disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, masks, the extra masks…They are probably going to need a name labels for those masks…You are going to want a stainless steel, dishwasher-safe lunchbox. If you are going to want a lunch bag that you can throw in the laundry.”
Overall, Dennison said educate yourself and talk with your school district.
You can find options of masks for kids at Parents.com and read up on common mask mistakes.
Editor’s Note: Parents Magazine is owned by Meredith Corporation, the parent company of Western Mass News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.