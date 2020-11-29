SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another heavy rain and strong wind event is on its way, and it's currently brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. This storm set to impact many eastern United States over the next few days. While the Ohio River Valley prepares for what will likely be their first major snowfall event of the season, localized flooding, power outages, and potentially damaging winds are once again on the way for Western Mass.
Assistant Manager Bob Parent of Rocky's Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow had some important tips to share ahead of the storm.
"Bring in anything that could fly away. If [the items] can't be brought in, trash barrels and tables and chairs, make sure that you cover them, tarp them, stake them down to the ground so that the wind doesn't go and take them away," Parent said.
Other items to either bring in or anchor down include Christmas decorations you may have already put out. You may also want to have a bucket or a shop vac handy in the event of any leaks or basement flooding. The parent also recommended sealing windows and doors, in particular, in old homes or entrances that occur underground at the basement level or within the first floor of your home.
"We have had a more than average look for shop vacs, window well covers, and the air conditioner covers. There have been lots of people asking for more of those," Parent explained.
A strongly developing La Nina signal is behind the recent increase in the frequency of these events. While warmer temperatures and wetter conditions will help recharge groundwaters and yield further improvements for the drought, storm-related complications extend beyond the home.
Avoid driving during heavy rain and strong winds if possible. If you must be on the roadways, keep in mind to avoid standing water on roads and increase your following distance.
Do not use cruise control, as it impairs your ability to adjust speeds quickly on slick roads, slow down to avoid hydroplaning, and if you do begin to skid, avoid hard breaks or turns. It only takes six inches of water to reach the bottom of most passenger cars and cause stalling. So, when in doubt, turn around.
