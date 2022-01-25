(Gray News) -- With flights often cancelling because of weather and omicron cases, it's a good idea to know what safeguards you have for any upcoming trips.
For any travel, whether it's a hotel or a flight, use a credit card that offers travel protections to pay for it.
Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with Nerdwallet, said that way you are a little better protected in case something happens.
"That can help you get money back if your flight is cancelled or substantially delayed, even if your luggage gets lost and you have to buy extra clothing," Rathner explained.
She also said if you are taking a big once-in-a-lifetime holiday trip this year, consider a separate travel insurance policy. It is just one extra layer of protection while the travel industry continues to deal with staffing shortages and high demand.
Rathner noted that it is always an good idea to look into travel insurance this time of year, but make sure you read the policy thoroughly, so you know exactly what it covers.
