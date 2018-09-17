SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a homeowners nightmare in the Merrimack Valley and now, many western Massachusetts residents are asking how to properly shut off their gas in the event of emergency.
Many homeowners are understandably uneasy following those dozens of gas-ignited fires and some have turned to social media to ask what to do in an emergency.
We heard your questions and talked to a local expert about what you need to know.
It has been just days after a series of gas-fueled fires that damaged dozens of homes and claimed a young life.
Now, many are making sure their family knows what to do in an emergency.
"Turning off the gas meter is something anybody can do," said Gary Woodruff with Hurley and David.
Woodruff told Western Mass News that it may be simple, but it's important to know.
"All it takes is an adjustable wrench," Woodruff added.
This shut-off valve has two holes.
"In the open position, the straight part is in line with the pipe and the two holes are...opposite each other," Woodruff explained.
With just a turn of the wrench, "turn it 90 degrees so the two holes line up and now the gas flow is off," Woodruff noted.
When you're ready to "turn it back on, the same 90 degrees," Woodruff said.
However, it's also important to familiarize yourself with the other parts of your gas meter.
The regulator has a crucial role in safe gas delivery to your home.
"What the regulator does, it takes the high pressure that comes in from the street and it turns the pressure down for the inside of the house. The first pipes goes into the gas meter here, the second pipes comes in and goes outside," Woodruff added.
This piece of equipment may have controlled some of the damage in the Merrimack Valley.
"From the preliminary reports, from the Lawrence problems, it appears that they had too much pressure in the gas lines from the streets, so the regulators, in an instance where there is too much pressure, have a seal that blows and prevents excess gas outside of the house and it could be a reason why we saw fires, and not explosions so much...because inside, there was not that gas build up in a confined space," Woodruff said.
Homeowners should only turn off their gas if it is safe to do so. Many gas meters in newer homes are accessible outside.
If you smell gas, it is not a good idea to go into your basement and you and your family should evacuate and call 911.
Of course, if you have any questions, be sure to err on the side of caution and contact your local gas supplier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.