SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You probably opened up your pool already but that doesn't mean you're done handling chemicals just yet.
According to the CDC, more than 5,000 people go to the hospital because of pool chemical-related injuries.
And with most covers off by now, pool owners are probably storing those chemicals somewhere.
But is it the right way?
Are pool owners naïve about pool chemical safety?
Glenn Swiatlowski, the Teddy Bear Pools, and Spas Lab manager expressed his thoughts about whether or not pool owners are naive.
"Without question," Swiatlowski said.
He told Western Mass News it's nothing personal, it's just a false sense of security do it yourselfers run into.
"We definitely get people all the time where they think, or they've been handling it for 20 years and have never had an incident," Swiatlowski noted.
Of the thousands of pool chemical-related incidents each year, Massachusetts only makes up a tiny percent.
The State Fire Marshal's office said the Hazmat Team responded to 3 to 5 in a given year, in 2018 there were at least 4.
"Doesn't surprise me at all," Swiatlowski said.
Which chemicals are pool owners likely to have?
"Shock, chlorine, algaecide are the big 3. Out of the big shock and chlorine are dangerous and yes, these chemicals are meant for a pool which is outside, but that's not where you should be storing em. Maybe try a building nearby," Swiatlowski explained.
Inside the proper storage container…
"Chlorine and shock can break down metal, and even wood over time if it gets wet, so plastic is your best bet," Swiatlowski noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.