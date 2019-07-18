WEBSTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The arrest yesterday of a Connecticut man, on charges he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl from Massachusetts, has many people talking today.
Josh Besaw is accused in the incident in Webster, back in May, with DNA lifted from his cigarette butts, reportedly leading investigators to him.
The 35-year-old Besaw reportedly kidnapped the girl in Webster, drove her to a wooded area across state lines to commit the alleged assault, and then dropped the child back in Massachusetts in an unfamiliar neighborhood in Dudley.
"I would encourage parents to talk to your kids, have those conversations, know, with the advent of social media and devices cell phones, know what your kids are doing," Webster officials tell us.
It's all about bringing up the subject before something bad happens and in an environment where your child feels safe.
One therapist says the easiest way to avoid scaring your child is to make sure it's an ongoing conversation, not a one-time thing.
Somewhere between the crack of a bat and a slide into home, grandfather Anthony Laplant knew he needed to have a tough conversation with his energetic grandson, who only wants to explore more and more.
Our conversation with Laplant sparked a conversation with his own grandson while our cameras were rolling.
"You know how I tell you, like, to not run across the street?" asked Laplant.
An abduction in Webster, MA of a 12-year old girl that only lasted about an hour and a half.
For any parent or guardian to imagine what can happen in the blink of an eye...
"You just get sick. You feel ill, and then you just got to think of what you can do for your own," stated Laplant.
Western Mass News spoke with a therapist at the Gandara Center about the importance of starting that conversation early.
"Have a scenario, even have a role-play, you know? I am a stranger," says therapist Ruth Trujillo-Acosta.
And to keep the dialogue going as the child grows.
From the innocent sounding lures that are almost cliche...
"They go and say that they either lost their pet...these kids are kind of naïve sometimes," local grandmother Anne Marie Darcy tells us.
Up to the case of the Webster preteen, where the abductor reportedly asked her for help with a personal problem.
"You’re a child. You cannot help anybody. If somebody needs help, you need to come to me," continued Ruth.
It's hard to introduce sadness into a child's world, but teaching them to follow their instinct is easier to do than imagining a world where they're hurt, lost, or worse.
"We go to the gut feeling, you know, and then say, 'If you feel not easy about what’s going on, you have to remove yourself from there'," added Ruth.
"I want to talk to you more about that, because playing baseball with you is a joy, but I won’t have that no more if someone steals you," Laplant told his grandson.
Trujillo-Acosta also says that the phrase "stranger danger" can be misleading, and that it's important to teach your child about the dangers of anyone who makes them feel uncomfortable, even if the child has met the person before.
