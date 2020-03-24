HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been over a week since all gyms in the Bay State have been closed and if you're struggling to stay active while under self-quarantine, you’re not alone.
“We’re just trying to roll with the punches and try to keep our members engaged and encouraged,” said Jackie Evans, personal trainer and general manager of Snap Fitness in Hampden.
Following the governor’s order to close all gyms last week, her clients are beginning to worry they might gain what’s being called the “coronavirus 15.”
“Everyone jokes about the ‘Freshman 15’ when you go off to college and I think that now everybody is isolated at home, they may be feeling stressed out, they have more time on their hands…Everyone’s looking for things to do and ways to keep physically active at home, especially when people have a good routine built in place,” Evans said.
That’s why they have opened a digital library of classes that members can access from their phones or laptops. They are also encouraging clients to reach out to each other for added support.
“If you are used to taking an exercise class with a group of people, you’re probably connected socially already, so maybe starting a group chat to encourage each other through this time would be very helpful,” Evans explained.
If you are struggling to find motivation to workout inside your home, Evans told Western Mass News that now is the perfect time to utilize the outdoors.
“Get outside! Obviously, we want to practice the social distancing still, not being on top of each other, but there’s a lot to be explored out there,” Evans said.
Her last bit of advice to avoid back tracking on your goals: watch what you’re buying at the store.
“Try to avoid prepackaged foods. Buy more produce and things of that nature, so that when you are tempted to go grab a snack or have a food, it’s something healthy like fruit,” Evans noted.
Evans said that while this situation may seem like a curse, it could be the perfect chance to get a jumpstart on your goals.
“We have a lot of time on our hands right now, so what better way than to start a new exercise routine that was not there before and, hopefully, that will carry on once this is all over with,” Evans said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.