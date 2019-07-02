AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We're just days away from Independence Day and many across western Mass will be celebrating our nation's freedom from the British with a cookout.
For many, the Fourth of July is a prime time to fire up the grill, but, each year, those flames turn celebrations into anything but.
The State Fire Marshal's office keeps track of grilling incidents.
Over the past four years, they've recorded 474 grill fires, nineteen civilians and seven firefighters injured, and an estimated $3.8 million in property damage.
Last year alone, there were eighty-one grill fires, three civilians and four firefighters injured, with nearly $170,000 worth of property damage.
So how do you avoid becoming a statistic?
The Fire Marshal says the majority of damage caused is because grills are too close to buildings.
They should always be ten feet away.
If they're going to be on a porch, there should be an escape down to the first floor.
Other recommendations include never leave a grill burning while unattended.
Also, check for grease buildup under the trays when cleaning, and remember to never use gasoline to light it.
This goes for charcoal grills too.
Another thing to do to stay safe is this: get a bit of soapy water and rub it on your gas line, then turn it on.
If any bubbles form, you have a leak and, therefore, a clear and present danger.
"Maintenance my friend. Yes, maintenance," Matt Robidoux of Rocky's Hardware tells us.
Those are Matt Robidoux's words to live by.
He's an assistant manager at Rocky's Hardware in Agawam where they sell all kinds of grills.
Sticking with the theme of propane, he tells Western Mass News customers should always be aware of how old their tanks are.
"Every new tank has twelve years, but, if it gets recertified, it only has five years," says Robidoux.
He says there are a few things to look for to avoid any problems with these explosive cannisters.
"What you want to look for is rust around your collars, any weld points...You don't want it to be damaged. You want no dents or anything going on with it," added Robidoux.
Matt also stresses the importance of reading the manual.
For more information on how to keep yourself and others safe, click or tap here.
