EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You're, of course, watching tv right now, but is your tv watching you back?
You may not know that apps embedded into many smart tv's are collecting information of what you watch, when, and much more.
Beth ward digs deeper tonight with information on how to outsmart your smart tv.
Times were, you simply turned on your tv and that was that.
You watched your favorite program, but today, it's much more complicated.
Smart tv's are more like computers, gathering data on what you're watching, when you're watching, and often, who is watching.
"The newer devices that we have available have built into them ways to track you while you're watching television, to see what you're watching specifically, and in order to profile you the same way social networking does," Stan Prager of Go Geeks in East Longmeadow tells us.
Tech expert Stan Prager of Go Geeks in East Longmeadow says it's all about the data.
"Data is the most valuable information out there today. What do you watch on television, do you watch a lot of sports, do you watch a lot of reality tv, do you watch a lot of house hunter type of shows, that's going to lead to a profile," explained Prager.
What do they do with all of that information..your "profile?"
"They're going to add that information to other things that you're doing maybe on social networking, maybe browsing the web, and put together a complete package of you and what we can sell to you," said Prager.
It's called target advertising.
If you don't want your data to be collected, how do you make it stop?
Prager says it's just a matter of a few simple steps.
"On the newer smart tv's that have a lot of the tracking capabilities, you can go into the setting in there and you can Google it depending on the television that you have if you can't find it on your own, but there will be one or two settings that are available. You're going to indicate that you want to opt out of tracking what you're watching," added Prager.
On this Samsung, for example, go into settings, go to support, find terms and policies, and follow the prompts.
On Roku, go to settings, find privacy, click on advertising, and again, click on limit ad tracking.
Prager says each platform, Amazon, Hulu and so on, is slightly different, but each has a way to outsmart your smart tv.
