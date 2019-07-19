NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the temperature continuing to rise, Western Mass News looked into how you can stay safe during the heat.
Firefighter and paramedic Zach Bigda couldn't stress it enough.
It's important to drink water or any type of liquid that has electrolytes
"Swim. That's my favorite thing to do is swim," Bigda tells us.
People across western Mass are trying to beat the heat.
"We have both a/c and fans, and we just relax and do some activities inside," says Bigda.
Western Mass News spoke with Northampton Fire Department paramedic and firefighter Zach Bigda about the best way to handle the extreme heat.
"What we recommend for everyone is to stay out of the direct sunlight as best you can," continued Bigda.
Bigda says, if your home doesn't have an a/c or fan..
"The big thing is utilize these resources that we have and the big thing is the cooling centers. If you don't have a/c in your apartments or your house, like, you have the resources around to find a place of refuge," stated Bigda.
In Northampton, you can go to Forbes or Lilly Library and the senior center.
Bigda says there are warning signs if you start to feel uncomfortable in the heat.
"Excessive sweating is something to keep in mind and it gets to a point where you stop sweating, when you start really overheating, and that's a real late warning sign you really got to get out and replenish the liquids that you've been losing," said Bigda.
He says people then can become disoriented.
"People tend to be lethargic if, you know, they are over worked, in the sun, just acting funny, just not acting themselves. In that situation, call 911. It's why we are here," says Bigda.
But some people say the best thing about the heat is …
"When you are hot and you touch that cold water, that's the best," added Bigda.
Bigda also wants to remind people to not leave your pets or children outside, and the Northampton Police Department is also a cooling center.
