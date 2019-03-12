GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our wet winter weather is causing erosion at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, leaving nearby homeowners with a real mess and the cost for repairs is in the hundreds and thousands of dollars.
Heavy rain and snow this winter has caused huge headaches for homeowners in Greenfield.
“It's frustrating as a homeowner to have to deal with this all the time," said Darlene Dwyer of Greenfield.
Dwyer has lived in her home for the last 23 years. Just above her property sits a portion of the Franklin County Fairgrounds that is eroding quickly, due to heavy rain and snow melt.
One of those major issues is for those residents who below the fairgrounds as the water and flows down the hill.
“Mud coming out everywhere then i looked up the mountain and the water is just flushing out like pouring out of it worse and worse and my yard just had mud everywhere," Dwyer added,
Fred Steiner, president of the Franklin County Agricultural Society, which runs the fairgrounds, first noticed the issue three years ago.
“Underneath this soil is all pure sand. There is nothing there to hold it like big boulders, other than trees and the water finds a soft way to go through the ground and it finds a location and the water comes out,” Steiner said.
With a brook located right below them, the combination of above-ground and underground water is causing the erosion.
“We had to have a big engineering company come in do a study on it all and offer a suggestion on what to do and with that study and the blueprints, the contract determined it will cost us $500,000 to fix this," Steiner explained.
So far, Steiner told Western Mass News that the fairgrounds has only raised about $500 through a GoFundMe page.
Efforts to receive federal funding stalled during the government shut down, and remain at a standstill, so minus government assistance, they need the public's help.
“It’s a hard to ask for because money is always tight, but if you love the fair, you’ll donate to it," Steiner said.
For more information about the Franklin County Fairgrounds GoFundMe page for this project, CLICK HERE.
