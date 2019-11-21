BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced a new website to find out the new exit numbers for state highways.
The agency announced the plan to change highway numbers earlier this week.
The state will no longer be numbering exits sequentially, instead it will be based off mileage.
It's all in an effort to comply with a federal mandate from 2009.
They say the project to change the numbers will begin right here in western Massachusetts next summer.
MassDOT plans to leave a sign stating the old exit number underneath the new sign for two years while drivers adjust.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
