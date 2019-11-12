WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A judge has handed down a verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts man charged with causing the death of a Mass. State Police trooper in 2016.
Testimony in the case against David Njuguna wrapped up on October 29.
Worcester Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker handed down her ruling Tuesday, finding the defendant guilty on four of the six counts against him.
Prosecutors alleged that on March 16, 2016, Njuguna was high on marijuana and speeding on the Mass. Pike in Charlton when he hit trooper Thomas Clardy's parked cruiser.
The Commonwealth also said marijuana was found in his car
The defense argued that the 33-year-old, a legal medical marijuana card holder from Webster, had a medical issue that caused a seizure and made him lose control of his vehicle.
Kenton-Walker issued her findings on the six charges against Njuguna. He was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, operating to endanger, operating an uninsured vehicle, and misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.
Kenton-Walker found Njuguna not guilty on counts: felony motor vehicle homicide and motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of drugs, two charges related to marijuana impairment.
"In this case, there was no evidence that Mr. Njuguna's appearance or demeanor at the time was indicated that he was high on marijuana. While there were notes on the UMass hospital records that some emergency personnel detected an odor of marijuana on his breath and body, the Lifeflight medic did not detect any odor, nor was there an odor of burnt marijuana detected in the car. In addition, the presence of an odor of marijuana on Mr. Njuguna's person would be expected, given his use of marijuana. However, I do not find it sufficient proof that Mr. Njuguna was high on marijuana," Kenton-Walker explained.
Clardy was 44 years old and an 11 year veteran with the Mass. State Police. He left behind his wife and seven children.
Njuguna's bail was revoked. His sentencing is scheduled for November 21.
