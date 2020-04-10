NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A popular Northampton restaurant is closing after more than three decades.
The owners of Webster's Fish Hook had planned to retire within the year, but said the coronavirus pandemic is forcing their hand early.
On Good Friday, Webster's Fish Hook in Northampton is slammed.
The kitchen is humming.
For 35 years, Webster's has served up fried clams, lobster rolls, sides of fries and dozens of other seafood dishes that keep customers coming back.
“Because we keep it simple, we use the freshest seafood we can get. We use simple ingredients and prepare everything to order,” said Daniel J. Webster of Webster’s Fish Hook.
Customers are lined up to grab a last bite of history.
Saturday is their last day.
Daniel J. Webster and Daniel W. Webster -- father and son -- started this business in a trailer. Dan Junior's son was also in the kitchen.
They already had plans to retire at some point, but then COVID-19 hit.
“We were going to close much later in the year, but with everything going on with the coronavirus, it seemed to make more sense to close now,” Daniel J. Webster said.
With virus restrictions in place, the dining room -- usually filled with customers -- sits empty, which was cutting into revenue.
With supplies now harder to come by, they told Western Mass News all signs pointed to closing now.
“The hardest part is going to be the people we've employed. We're going to miss them,” Daniel J. Webster said.
They said they will miss everyone, some who've worked here for decades.
“Plus our great customers. We have hundreds of loyal customers,” Daniel J. Webster said.
“We've got one family named the Krug's from Southampton. They've been coming here every single Friday since we had a trailer,” Daniel W. Webster said.
“We've got two, three generations of one family that would come here and eat. We have people who've met their husbands and wives here, people who have family reunions here,” Daniel J. Webster said.
They said the outpouring of support is a gift they will never forget and are truly grateful.
“It’s been a lot of work, but a lot of fun. And the people we've come in contact with have been the best,” Daniel W. Webster said.
