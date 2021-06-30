(WGGB/WSHM) -- Strong and severe storms rolled through the region Wednesday afternoon and left hundreds of residents without power and damage in some communities.
In Montague, part of Charron Road in Montague is closed after a tree came down on utility lines.
As of 6 p.m., Eversource reported that over 800 customers were without power across their western Massachusetts service area. Greenfield, Washington, and Becket were among some of the communities hit hardest with outages.
Meanwhile, National Grid reported approximately 500 outages across the four western Massachusetts counties. High amounts of outages were reported in Warwick, Lenox,
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.
