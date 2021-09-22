WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday was Connecticut Day at The Big E. Historically, it’s known as one of the busiest days of the fair. Although the weather wasn't perfect, the fair still saw some crowds.
Big E officials were worried the forecast might keep people away from one of the historically busiest days, but people braved the clouds and humidity to enjoy Connecticut Day.
“I think that Connecticut residents are just full of pride. I think many of them just serve in the capacity of being ambassadors for the state,” Rose Bove, co-manager of the Connecticut Building.
Fair organizers said weekends tend to bring in bigger crowds, but there were still a lot of people out early to celebrate the Constitution State.
“It's been steady. Not overly crowded, just nice and steady,” Bove added.
The Connecticut building is celebrating the day with different bands from the state playing on the front lawn, including the Coastal Chordsmen. They are a barbershop chorus who travels to the fair every year.
“We're from the southwest corner of Connecticut, but as far as we know, we're the only Connecticut barbershop chorus to do this, so we're proud to represent our state every year,” said Chris Andrade, director of the Coastal Chordsmen Chorus.
The day is a popular one for Connecticut residents to make the trip up north. The Napolitanos took this day off every single year to show their pride for their home state.
"I think we like to support Connecticut and like to be here and again, we like the band that's here from Connecticut. We try to come up at least once a year and this day works for our schedule and it's a perfect day for us,” said Brenda and Todd Napolitano.
