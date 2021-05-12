BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After being shut down last year due to the pandemic, Wednesday was opening day for the Brimfield Antique Fair.
“Well, obviously, last year was a big disappointment for everyone,” said vendor Glenn Allard.
The Brimfield Antique Fair is back up and running after taking a year off due to the pandemic.
“I’ve been a vendor for about eight years,” Allard added.
Allard told Western Mass News that while COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, he’s just happy to be back and for him, opening day of the fair was as busy as ever. Within the first few hours, 2,000 people had already come through the gates and fairgoers told us they’ve been on the hunt for things like antique games and baseball cards.
“Well, I come every year to the Brimfield Fair and this is Fletcher‘s first time. He didn’t have school today, so I thought it would be a good chance for him to get a sense of what it was like,” said Denise Sasona.
While the Brimfield Fair typically hosts 3,000 to 4,000 vendors across 20 fields each May, this year, the fair has been downsized with just about 300 vendors and only one field being used.
Western Mass News spoke with a fairgoer who said he's been stopping by for several years.
“I’ve be coming here now probably about four years actually. The first time I was exposed to it was when I worked for a restaurant company and they were buying a lot of antiques to redesign the restaurant, but I’ve been big into collecting vintage toys and wrestling memorabilia, so been exposed to that. Now, I come every year except last year, unfortunately,” said Jeff Shavo.
This year, the fair is running Wednesday, May 12 through Saturday, May 15 and because of the tough year everyone’s had, this year's admission fee has been waived. You just have to pay $5 for parking.
“It feels great honestly, but it’s kind of relaxing too because it’s just this one area. If it was the whole thing jumping right into it not being here for a year, might be a little bit crazier,” Shavo said.
