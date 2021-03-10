(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker choked up Wednesday as he marked the one-year point since the coronavirus really took hold here in the state.

The governor looked back during a press conference in West Bridgewater, but also looked ahead as he shared new information about vaccinations moving forward.

Last year, at this time, each hour seemed to bring more breaking news. New reports of coronavirus cases came each day and everyone wondered what could possibly happen next. They were overwhelming memories for Baker today.

“This is the one year anniversary of the signing of the…of the executive order here in Massachusetts that put the Commonwealth into a state of emergency,” Baker explained.

Baker was visibly overcome with emotion on Wednesday, exactly one year to the day when COVID-19 prompted him to take action.

“This is really, in some respects, a very special moment and a happy anniversary in some ways for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Baker noted.

The governor reflected on how far the Bay State has come in the past twelve months - hospitals overwhelmed with patients, businesses forced to close, students learning from home.

Western Mass News tracked the case numbers over the past year. There was a total of 92 cases on March 10, 2020 - the day the state of emergency went into effect.

That number up to more than 560,000 cases now.

However, the governor is hopeful about the vaccines, calling them the light at the end of the tunnel.

He said when new appointments open Thursday morning, there will be about 40,000 new first dose slots, compared to only 12,000 first dose appointments last week. This is good news since 400,000 more residents – K-12 and childcare teachers and staff – will be eligible tomorrow.

Starting on Friday, residents will be able to start pre-registering for appointments online.

“Initially, this system is only for the seven mass vaccination sites, but more sites will be added to the pre-registration system in April,” Baker noted.

How does this work? Residents will fill out a pre-registration form online, which will place them in line where they will then either get a call, text, or email when an appointment becomes available at a nearby vaccination site. You then have exactly 24 hours to respond. Otherwise, you'll be back on the waiting list.

However, Baker is reminding everyone to be patient.

“People should keep in mind that it will probably still take several weeks for eligible residents to be notified that there is an appointment available for them because we're still receiving a real limited federal supply of vaccine doses to support our efforts here in Massachusetts,” Baker said.