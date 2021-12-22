Wednesday marks 22 years since the death of Holyoke Police Officer John DiNapoli.

DiNapoli was shot and killed in 1999 by Eddie Morales.

Moreales was convicted of the murder in 2001 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

This morning, the Holyoke Police Department laid a wreath at DiNapoli's memorial, followed by a moment of silence.

