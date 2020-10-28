HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're six days away from Election Day on November 3, and in Massachusetts, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. tonight.
With a big push for mail-in voting this election due to COVID-19, Wednesday marked the last day Massachusetts voters could request a ballot.
“So, today we can accept applications for mail-ballots up till 5 p.m.," said Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy-McGee.
McGee told Western Mass News voters will have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to drop off their mail-in ballots, or they must be postmarked by November 3 and at the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Friday, November 6, to count.
“After 5 p.m. on the 6, on Monday morning, we’re going to finalize those ballots add them to our totals, and we should have some results right after that," McGee explained.
McGee has a suggestion for Holyoke voters who haven't sent in their mail-in ballots yet...
"I would say the safest bet is to drop in the dropbox in the back-parking lot here," she said. "It’s probably the safest and quickest way to get it into our hands.”
She told Western Mass News they plan to lock down this dropbox on Saturday, the day of Halloween, at 2 p.m. to secure voters ballots.
"We will be locking our drop box at 2 p.m., and it will reopen on Sunday morning, and that’s just too, kind of, hopefully, prevent any shenanigans from happening," she added. "We saw some of the drop boxes in Boston get set on fire.”
Other communities in western Mass., including Springfield, will also be doing the same thing on Saturday.
