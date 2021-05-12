BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday is the opening day of the Brimfield Antique Fair, but things are looking a lot different than in year's past due to COVID-19 restrictions.
It’s a beautiful day for this and fair officials just told us almost 2,000 people have come through the gates today so far.
COVID-19 safety precautions are in place. Masks are required and there are one-way arrows on the ground, but that’s not the only thing that’s different. While there are usually tens of thousands of people there, this fair was downsized this spring, only taking up one field.
However, after the fair was completely canceled last year due to the pandemic, some fairgoers we spoke with said they’re just excited to be back.
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we’ll hear from vendors about this year's experience compared to in the past.
