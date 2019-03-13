NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been exactly six months since natural gas explosions rocked the Merrimack Valley, killing one and injuring dozens of others.
The incident damaged gas mains, lines, and appliances and left more than 8,000 customers without gas service.
The tragic events are still on the minds of homeowners and officials in western Massachusetts.
After September's gas explosions in the eastern part of the state, many western Massachusetts cities and towns began looking at their services and partnership with Columbia Gas and some of them making big changes.
Northampton City Councilor Bill Dwight told Western Mass News that last fall, the council was getting ready to pass a resolution opposing the expansion of a Columbia Gas line in the city.
During that time, the deadly gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley happened, only reinforcing their concerns with Columbia Gas.
"They were proposing doing a gas pipeline expansions, which we think that's not necessary and we would prefer we focus on conservation and alternative forms of energy rather than using a fossil fuel. After the explosions, there's been no word from them at all. There hasn't been any discussion about possible expansions because they have to address the issues that came up in the Merrimack Valley explosions," Dwight explained.
People in Holyoke also have similar concerns. The citizens group, Neighbor to Neighbor, has sent letters to the city council and mayor asking them to look at other options.
"It's important to me because it's going to affect many people if there were to be an explosion and I don't think the gas increase is really necessary," said Jacqueline Velez with Neighbor to Neighbor.
Holyoke City Councilor David Bartley said that safety is paramount and he trusts the work of Holyoke Gas and Electric.
"It's just so important to remember, we have $40 million in development. We have major marijuana facilities that use tremendous amounts of power. Well, how is it that we're going to power them? The advocates for this position do not speak to that. It's not going to be all hydro, it's not going to be all wind, it's not going to be all solar. They don't have an answer, so the alternatives are as follows, gas or oil," Bartley explained.
Bartley said that they will take up the resolution Neighbor to Neighbor brought forward in committee next month, then it will move to the full city council later in April
