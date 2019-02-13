SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday now marks one month since 23-year-old Achim Bailey went missing.
Bailey's the Springfield man who hasn’t been heard from after a night out in downtown Springfield.
One of the last places Bailey was spotted on street cameras the night he went missing was along the Springfield's riverfront.
This is a story that Western Mass News has continued to cover. However, the family said that there continues to be more questions than answers.
That’s why they are again increasing their reward to $9,000 for any information that leads to Bailey being returned home safely.
You may remember that the reward initially started at $1,000 six days after his disappearance and that led to a number of tips being sent to police.
The family told Western Mass News that trend continued as they increased the reward, and that’s why they’re hoping by increasing it another thousand dollars, someone will come forward.
The family also said that that they are asking the public not to threaten anyone with information.
They said that they won’t ask any questions, they just want him back home safe.
Anyone who has information on Achim's whereabouts is asked to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6302.
