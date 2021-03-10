(WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been exactly one year since Governor Charlie Baker first declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts due to COVID-19.

The governor's announcement came just one day before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

On March 10, 2020, there were just 92 confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 in the Bay State.

As of Tuesday, our case count stands at more than 560,000.