SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's shaping up to be a busy weekend with outdoor events taking place around western Mass.
But it's also going to be a hot one and potentially dangerous.
Western Mass News cameras were there on Wednesday afternoon as preps for the 39th Annual Dozynki Festival and Polka Mass in Springfield were underway.
Tents going up, pierogi's ready to thaw, empty water bottles perhaps the most common sight of it all.
Event organizers told Western Mass News that on Saturday, they'll be closely watching for triple-digit heat and ready to move everything inside the immaculate conception church where these air conditioners are buzzing should things become too much.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield's Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi ahead of the event. He explained that while heat-related calls are common in the summer this weekend could be a whole other animal.
He said it's important to recognize when someone is experiencing a heat-related illness.
"Heat exhaustion is when you're sweating and starting to get dehydrated. Heatstroke is a true medical emergency, that's when you stop sweating and your body can't regulate its own internal temperatures anymore. So that's when you should be calling 911 and getting those people to help," Fire Commissioner Calvi explained.
Calvi stresses there are ways to avoid becoming a statistic.
"Make sure they're wearing loose-fitting clothing, that they're cool, that they're drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated. Stay out of direct sunlight," Fire Commissioner Calvi said.
Also, be aware of the vulnerable.
"The elderly, small children are at risk for this kind of heat. They can't regulate their body temperatures as well," Fire Commissioner Calvi noted.
Calvi added that this goes for all public events this weekend, but especially for those taking place between 3 and 6 p.m.
That's when the heat really ramps up.
So take a look at this clock...it might help you plan your Saturday.
Yoga in the park at MGM Springfield probably posing the least concern, starting at 9 a.m.
But 2 hours later a Convoy of Hope kicks off in Chicopee.
The Dozynki Festival and Polka Mass starts at noon and runs through until 8 p.m.
That's peak heat for most of the day!
At 6 p.m. things start to cool down but try telling that to the runners in the Wounded Warrior Project 5K in Southwick.
And back at MGM, they wrap up Saturday with a Summer Concert Series at 9 p.m., probably a little less hot after the sun goes down.
Early and late, the times Calvi said folks should target for plans.
"Pay attention to those around them. Take care of yourself, make sure you're well-hydrated," Fire Commissioner Calvi said.
