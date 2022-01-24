SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With COVID-19 cases starting to level off in some western Massachusetts communities, could we be moving past the worst of the omicron variant?
For the first time in over two months, weekly cases have decreased in the city of Springfield. We checked in with the city’s top health official and doctors at Baystate to ask if this trend can continue moving forward.
“People mention a peak in a winter. I always think you’ve climbed up a big hill and then you go sledding down it and it’s smooth sailing. I look at it a little differently,” said Dr. Jacob Smith at Baystate Medical Center.
After Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the omicron variant of COVID-19 could reach a peak by mid-February. We took questions to Smith to find out if the same applies in western Massachusetts.
“Numbers are quite high, they remain quite high. We’re past the longest night of the year, but the nights are still long,” Smith noted.
In Springfield, weekly case counts are down for the first time since mid-November. For the week of January 16, the city saw more than 400 fewer cases than the week prior.
- Week of 12/12/21 : 997
- Week of 12/19/21 : 1,132
- Week of 12/26/21 : 2,328
- Week of 1/2/22: 2,448
- Week of 1/9/21 : 2,773
- Week of 1/16/22 : 2,371
However, Helen Caulton-Harris, the city’s health and human services commissioner, told us people should not let their guard down.
“It’s important that we’re leveling off, but I do not want our residents to get complacent because we’re not in a position where we can let our guard down,” Caulton-Harris explained.
As for other COVID-19 prevention measures, including at-home test kits, Caulton-Harris added, “people are picking up the test kits. They are using them and we are grateful for that.”
At Baystate, Smith told Western Mass News hospital beds are still packed, but he added that hospitalizations tend to lag behind infection rates.
“I’m trying to make it clear that things are not good right now, but I’m hopeful that things will get better going forward moving closer to the spring,” Smith noted.
We also wanted to know what the future of the pandemic could look like.
“I would hope that going forward over time, COVID will become something more manageable, but when I say over time, I don’t know if that’s six months or six years.”
Smith also told us he’s optimistic about authorized medication becoming increasingly available to help treat COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.