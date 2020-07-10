LONGMEADOW/SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A weekly standout in Springfield brings people together to protest in support of Black Lives Matter.
The protest took place on Friday on Longmeadow Street and Forest Glen Road in Springfield, where a stand out took place, which was put together by the Longmeadow Anti-Racist Coalition.
People in attendance held up signs that said Black Lives Matter, Justice for George Floyd, and It's about the Constitution. They spread out along the road to raise awareness.
One 93-year-old World War II veteran came out and held his sign to take a stand against racial injustice.
“If standing is something you can’t do, then sit and hold a sign. We fought wars to create a better world. If you can do something to help continue that, we'll do it," said veteran Saul Finestone.
“This is going to be a long-term commitment because the United States has been racist for a very long time. It shouldn’t be just a flash in the pan. We have to stay woke and stay active for a long time to make these changes," said protest organizer Erin Freed.
The activist told Western Mass News they plan to do this stand out weekly throughout the summer.
